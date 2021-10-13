PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.30. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PolyPid by 302.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 434,019 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

