PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.30. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PolyPid by 302.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 434,019 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
