Popular (BPOP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. Popular has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

