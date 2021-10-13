Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,439,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

