Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $389,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 177.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cerus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cerus by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 145,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.