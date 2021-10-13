Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CMPR opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

