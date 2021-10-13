Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $367,000 in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 128,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

