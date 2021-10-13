Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 944 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 65.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMND opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.