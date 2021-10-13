Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARQT opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

