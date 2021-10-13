Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

