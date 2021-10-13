Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 47,177 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 139.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,177 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

