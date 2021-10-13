Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Progressive by 31.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 790,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 188,248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 31.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Progressive by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,773,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.