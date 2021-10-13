Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.36. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

