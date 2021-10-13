Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

