Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

