Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $198.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.90. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.18 and a 1-year high of $207.66.

