Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,390 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 39.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 117,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Garmin by 276.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 21.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Garmin stock opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $97.35 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.