Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

PRCT stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.