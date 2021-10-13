Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 370.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after buying an additional 2,914,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 418,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.