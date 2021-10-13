Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,636 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,549,000 after buying an additional 904,103 shares during the period.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.