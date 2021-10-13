Profund Advisors LLC Buys 294 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

