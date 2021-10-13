Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.