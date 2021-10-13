Project Inverse Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $454,323.72 and $135,110.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00063854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00118441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00075607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,312.50 or 1.00227222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.44 or 0.06248634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

