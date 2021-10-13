ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,883 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 268.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

BPMC stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

