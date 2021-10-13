ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 26,034 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of APA by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 103,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,068,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 394,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 342,103 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.