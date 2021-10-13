ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,417 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

