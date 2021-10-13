ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

