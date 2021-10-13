ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,559 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.