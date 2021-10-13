Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $60.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

