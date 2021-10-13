Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $31.72 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

