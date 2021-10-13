Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 11,330 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

