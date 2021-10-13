Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 64.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

