Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 530 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,881 shares of company stock worth $5,472,087 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE UNFI opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

