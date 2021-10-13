Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 780 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Renasant worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Renasant stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

