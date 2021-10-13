PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 86.9% in September

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PURE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,001. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

