Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

LW opened at $55.09 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

