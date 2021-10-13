Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

CHX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.57 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

