Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $75.08

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.08 and last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

