Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aflac Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.