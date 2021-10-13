Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

