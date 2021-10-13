Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

