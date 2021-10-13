Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%.

AB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.