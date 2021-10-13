Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

MC opened at $68.18 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $69.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

