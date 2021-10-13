Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,763,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

