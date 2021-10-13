Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Shares of IBKR opened at $71.76 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,807,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,788,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 891,467 shares of company stock valued at $55,990,910. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 103,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

