Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 57.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

