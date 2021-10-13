Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of LAZ opened at $48.92 on Monday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $39,634,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

