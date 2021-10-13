Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Century Aluminum Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

