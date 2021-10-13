QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0305 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $494,580.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

