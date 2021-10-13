QS Investors LLC Buys 6,141 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,244.9% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

