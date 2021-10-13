QS Investors LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 576,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,518,000.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

